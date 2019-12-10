(@FahadShabbir)

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the UN's top court on Tuesday to personally defend Myanmar against accusations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

Wearing traditional Burmese dress, Myanmar's civilian leader did not speak to waiting media as she stepped out of a car and entered the International Court of Justice in The Hague.