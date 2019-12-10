UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Arrives At UN Court For Genocide Hearing: AFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:38 PM

Myanmar's Suu Kyi arrives at UN court for genocide hearing: AFP

Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the UN's top court on Tuesday to personally defend Myanmar against accusations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi arrived at the UN's top court on Tuesday to personally defend Myanmar against accusations of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

Wearing traditional Burmese dress, Myanmar's civilian leader did not speak to waiting media as she stepped out of a car and entered the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Related Topics

United Nations Car San The Hague Myanmar Muslim Media Top Court

Recent Stories

Chemistry Nobel Prize Winner Joins Alphabet Board ..

3 minutes ago

Source in Moscow City Hall Confirms Former Mayor L ..

3 minutes ago

Former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov Passes Away - Rep ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price US$65.57 a barrel Monday

9 minutes ago

SC observes video clip to benefit Nawaz Sharif if ..

16 minutes ago

Brazil's PT Opposition Party Slams Bolsonaro for D ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.