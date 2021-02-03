A Myanmar court has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with breaching an import and export law, a spokesperson from her National League for Democracy (NLD) said Wednesday

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A Myanmar court has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with breaching an import and export law, a spokesperson from her National League for Democracy (NLD) said Wednesday.

"We have got reliable information that Dakhinathiri court has given a 14-day remand from February 1 to February 15 against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under the charge of violating the import/export law," Kyi Toe, NLD press officer, wrote on his official Facebook page.

He also said President Win Myint, who was also detained by the military in Monday's coup, has been charged under the National Disaster Management law.