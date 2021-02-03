UrduPoint.com
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Charged With Breaking 'import/export Law': Party Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:35 PM

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A Myanmar court has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with breaching an import and export law, a spokesperson from her National League for Democracy (NLD) said Wednesday.

"We have got reliable information that Dakhinathiri court has given a 14-day remand from February 1 to February 15 against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under the charge of violating the import/export law," Kyi Toe, NLD press officer, wrote on his official Facebook page.

He also said President Win Myint, who was also detained by the military in Monday's coup, has been charged under the National Disaster Management law.

More Stories From World

