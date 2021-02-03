UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Hit With Import Law Charge After Coup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:11 PM

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with import law charge after coup

A Myanmar court has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with breaching an import and export law, a spokesperson from her National League for Democracy (NLD) said Wednesday

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A Myanmar court has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with breaching an import and export law, a spokesperson from her National League for Democracy (NLD) said Wednesday.

The charges come days after the military staged a lightning coup, detaining Suu Kyi and Myanmar president Win Myint, and the army chief General Min Aung Hlaing was granted "legislative, judicial and executive powers".

The swift power seizure effectively returns a nation at the edge of democracy to direct military rule.

Since Monday's putsch, party members have had no direct contact with Suu Kyi, though NLD press officer Kyi Toe said Tuesday a neighbour sighted her in her Naypyidaw residence, where she was believed to be held under house arrest.

On Wednesday, Kyi Toe said the party received "reliable information" that a court in Naypyidaw had remanded Suu Kyi and Win Myint for 14 days.

"Dakhinathiri court has given a 14-day remand from February 1 to February 15 against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under the charge of violating the import/export law," he wrote on his official Facebook page.

He added that Win Myint was also under remand orders by the court, accused of breaching the National Disaster Management law.

NLD officials and Naypyidaw police officials could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

According to stamped police documents seen by AFP, a military team from the commander-in-chief's office searched Suu Kyi's residence on Monday -- the day of the coup -- at 6:30 am.

They found at least 10 walkie talkies and other communication devices.

These devices were considered evidence to "file a lawsuit to take action against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi who had imported and used these communication devices without permission".

As for Win Myint, police documents say the president, his wife and his daughter had taken part in a campaign event in September which drew hundreds of people -- actions that flouted coronavirus restrictions.

Related Topics

Army Police Import Democracy Facebook Wife San Naypyidaw Myanmar February September Event From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler restructures Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’all ..

14 minutes ago

PTI announces candidates for Senate elections

26 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Habitat destruction amid glacial melting results 4 ..

2 minutes ago

Business community to observe Kashmir Solidarity D ..

3 minutes ago

Israel data shows Pfizer jab protects against viru ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.