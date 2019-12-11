Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi told the UN's top court on Wednesday that allegations that Myanmar had committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims were "misleading and incomplete

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 )

"Regrettably The Gambia has placed before the court a misleading and incomplete picture of the situation in Rakhine state," Suu Kyi said of the case brought by the African state at the International Court of Justice.