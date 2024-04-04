Myanmer Security Services Shot Down Drones Over Naypyidaw: Junta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Myanmar security services shot down seven drones over the military-built capital Naypyidaw on Thursday, the Junta said, in what appeared to be a rare attack on the junta's centre of power by its opponents.
The military's ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021 sparked renewed fighting with ethnic minority groups, as well as with pro-democracy "People's Defence Forces" (PDFs) in areas previously untouched by decades of conflict in Myanmar.
The "National Unity Government," dominated by lawmakers ousted in the coup who are now working to topple the Junta, said it had carried out the attack with the PDF.
Four drones approaching Naypyidaw airport and three drones approaching Zayarthiri township in the capital "were successfully shot down and destroyed", the junta's information team said in a statement. There was no damage or casualties, it added.
Naypyidaw's airport was temporarily closed after the incident around 10:00 am local time (0330 GMT), according to a source at the airport, who asked for anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
The source confirmed there were no casualties, adding that one of the downed drones was carrying a bomb that was later defused. Pictures released by the junta's information team purportedly of the aftermath showed a broken, fixed-wing drone lying on tarmac and a large piece of debris in a wooded area.
Local media reported that a PDF group in the area said it had launched drones at military targets in Naypyidaw. AFP was unable to reach the group for comment.
The National Unity Government said on Facebook that the attack had targeted the military's headquarters and a military air base in Naypyidaw, adding that "initial reports" suggested there had been casualties.
It did not provide details or say what kind of drones had been used in the attack.
Outgunned and outnumbered, opponents of the junta have turned to flying commercial drones adapted to carry bombs that can be dropped on military positions, with devastating effect.
In recent months, waves of "drop bomb" attacks across Myanmar have displaced junta troops from positions, hit domestic airports and killed a high ranking officer near the China border.
The term has even entered the lexicon of junta-controlled media, which regularly attacks PDF groups -- designated as "terrorists" by the military -- that use the drones in battle.
Set amid arid scrubland in the centre of the country, the sprawling military-designed Naypyidaw is home to the junta's top brass and civil servants. With a heavy security presence in the surrounding area, the city has seen relative calm as fighting ravages swathes of the country. Last week, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing oversaw a military parade there to mark Armed Forces Day. The parade was slimmed down compared to previous years, observers said, with no tanks or missile launchers making the drive-by.
In recent months, the junta has lost swathes of territory in border areas, and analysts say it is relying more on air and artillery strikes to support its embattled troops.
lmg-hla-rma/tym/
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From World
-
Russian air attacks kill five in northeast Ukraine9 minutes ago
-
Biden and Netanyahu to speak by phone after Israel killed aid workers9 minutes ago
-
Despite gains in Brazil, forest destruction still 'stubbornly' high: report19 minutes ago
-
Missing toddler in Serbia was killed, two suspects held: president19 minutes ago
-
Life on the Ring of Fire: How Taiwan prepares for quakes29 minutes ago
-
NATO turns 75 in shadow of Ukraine war -- and Trump1 hour ago
-
6.0-magnitude quake jolts off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture1 hour ago
-
Ferry catches fire in southern Thailand, all passengers rescued1 hour ago
-
China's passenger NEVs account for 62 pct of global market in January-February2 hours ago
-
Seven drones shot down over Myanmar capital: junta2 hours ago
-
Philippines cuts GDP target to 6-7 pct for 20242 hours ago
-
S.Africa's ex-parliament speaker arrested in graft probe2 hours ago