UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mylan In $30 Mn US Settlement Over EpiPen Probe Disclosures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:46 PM

Mylan in $30 mn US settlement over EpiPen probe disclosures

Mylan will pay $30 million to settle US charges it misled investors about probes of EpiPen payments under a federal health programme, a US securities regulator announced Friday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Mylan will pay $30 million to settle US charges it misled investors about probes of EpiPen payments under a Federal health programme, a US securities regulator announced Friday.

Mylan settled the case without admitting or denying the allegations.

The charges concern Mylan's statements to investors in 2015 and 2016, a period when the drug company was criticized in the media and in Congress for massive price increases of more than 500 percent for EpiPen, a lifesaving allergy medication.

In the federal Medicaid program, Mylan had categorized EpiPen as a generic drug, a classification that allowed it to pay lower rebates to the government than if the drug had been called a branded drug.

US officials administering Medicaid contested this classification and the matter was also probed by the US Department of Justice. In October 2016, Mylan agreed to pay $465 million to settle the Justice Department charges that it overbilled Medicaid for the EpiPen medication.

The SEC contended that Mylan kept investors in the dark about the possible liability prior to the settlement.

By the third quarter of 2015, Mylan "knew or should have known" that a material loss connected to the probes was "reasonably possible," the SEC said in a complaint.

The company's securities filings during this period "were materially false and misleading," the agency said.

Investors were not told of "the potential loss Mylan faced as a result of the pending investigations into the misclassification," said Antonia Chion, associate director of the SEC's division of enforcement.

"It is critical that public companies accurately disclose material business risks and timely disclose and account for loss contingencies that can materially affect their bottom line."Mylan said the settlement is "the right course of action" adding in a statement that it "continues to be committed to the highest levels of integrity with respect to all aspects of its business operations."

Related Topics

Business Company Price October Congress 2016 2015 Media All Government Million

Recent Stories

'Emotional' Prince Harry treads in Diana's footste ..

3 minutes ago

Italian Lawmaker Calls for Deeper Involvement of E ..

3 minutes ago

Brothers of Italy Hopes to Form Government With Le ..

4 minutes ago

WASA introduces mechanism for new water connection ..

4 minutes ago

Two murder convicts get life imprisonment in Hyder ..

12 minutes ago

Information Ministry makes special arrangements fo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.