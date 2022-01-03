UrduPoint.com

Myocarditis To Be 'Extremely Rare' In 12-15 Year Old Adolescents After Booster Dose - FDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 11:13 PM

The current data suggests that heart muscle inflammation or myocarditis in adolescents aged 12-15 years old will be "extremely rare" after they receive the third vaccine dose against the novel coronavirus, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said on Monday

"The data on myocarditis with the third dose, with the booster in adolescence, we expect that would be extremely rare. We have real-world evidence from the Israeli experience to help us with that analysis," Woodcock said during a press briefing.

The second dose of the Primary vaccination has up to three times higher risk of myocarditis in 12-15-year-olds than the booster shot, US Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Peter Marks Director said during the briefing.

At the same time, the heart inflammation risk peaks in the 16-17 year age range and is primarily affecting males due to androgenic steroids present in their bodies during puberty, Marks added.

Earlier in the day, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine against the novel coronavirus for use in 12 to 15-year-old adolescents. The FDA also shortened the period of time after which adolescents and adults can get a Pfizer booster shot from six to five months after they received the second vaccine dose.

