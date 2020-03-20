UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myrrh-Streaming Icon Will Not Come To US From Russia Due To COVID-19 Travel Ban - Rector

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:16 PM

Myrrh-Streaming Icon Will Not Come to US From Russia Due to COVID-19 Travel Ban - Rector

The Moscow-based Myrrh-Streaming Icon of Mother of God will not be sent to the United States this spring due to the travel ban over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the rector of the Russian Orthodox cathedral St. John the Baptist in Washington, DC Victor Potapov said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Moscow-based Myrrh-Streaming Icon of Mother of God will not be sent to the United States this spring due to the travel ban over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the rector of the Russian Orthodox cathedral St. John the Baptist in Washington, DC Victor Potapov said on Friday.

"The Holy Myrrh-Streaming 'Softener of Evil Hearts' Icon will not be coming to the US because of the travel ban to our country," Potapov said in a notice to the faithful.

Potapov urged his parishioners to follow the authorities recommendation to avoid gatherings of more then ten people. He asked the faithful to avoid visiting the church and instead watch all services at the parish's YouTube channel.

"To be clear, no one will be allowed in church at the next service," Potapov said. "Only priests, deacon, choir director, several singers and altar server would be allowed to be present at the cathedral at this time."

"Our clergy are trying to come up with a feasible plan to be in a position to able to commune as many of our people as possible and in an orderly manner," Potapov said.

The rector said he had to cancel a number of services, including the Holy Unction - one of the most important services for Orthodox faithful during the Great Lent.

The Softerner of Evil Hearts myrrh-streaming icon was sent to the United States during the Orthodox Great Lent in the past several years.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States YouTube God Church All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB challenges Hamza Shahbaz's bail plea in Suprem ..

4 minutes ago

Paris police detain two over face mask hoarding

4 minutes ago

Drug peddler held with imported wine

4 minutes ago

Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Qatar Li ..

4 minutes ago

Nine Laboratories in Moscow to Conduct Around 10,0 ..

12 minutes ago

Corona pandemic to be overcome soon: Ajmal Wazir

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.