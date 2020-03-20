Myrrh-Streaming Icon Will Not Come to US From Russia Due to COVID-19 Travel Ban - Rector

The Moscow-based Myrrh-Streaming Icon of Mother of God will not be sent to the United States this spring due to the travel ban over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the rector of the Russian Orthodox cathedral St. John the Baptist in Washington, DC Victor Potapov said on Friday

"The Holy Myrrh-Streaming 'Softener of Evil Hearts' Icon will not be coming to the US because of the travel ban to our country," Potapov said in a notice to the faithful.

Potapov urged his parishioners to follow the authorities recommendation to avoid gatherings of more then ten people. He asked the faithful to avoid visiting the church and instead watch all services at the parish's YouTube channel.

"To be clear, no one will be allowed in church at the next service," Potapov said. "Only priests, deacon, choir director, several singers and altar server would be allowed to be present at the cathedral at this time."

"Our clergy are trying to come up with a feasible plan to be in a position to able to commune as many of our people as possible and in an orderly manner," Potapov said.

The rector said he had to cancel a number of services, including the Holy Unction - one of the most important services for Orthodox faithful during the Great Lent.

The Softerner of Evil Hearts myrrh-streaming icon was sent to the United States during the Orthodox Great Lent in the past several years.