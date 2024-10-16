Open Menu

'Mysterious Black Balls' Close Sydney Beaches

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM

'Mysterious black balls' close Sydney beaches

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Hundreds of mysterious black tar-like balls have washed up on two popular Sydney beaches, prompting lifeguards to close the strands to swimmers.

"Mysterious, black, ball-shaped debris" began appearing on Coogee Beach on Tuesday afternoon the local mayor said, leaving flummoxed Australian authorities scrambling to find out what they might be, and where they may have come from.

Hundreds of golf-to-cricket-ball-sized spheres could be seen littering the coast, which is usually thronged with Sydneysiders and tourists.

Instead, a few seagulls wandered among the spheres, pecking and examining.

The balls were also spotted at nearby Gordon's Bay, an aquatic reserve popular for snorkelling and fishing, which was also closed.

"At this stage, it is unknown what the material is," Mayor Dylan Parker said in a social media post.

"However, they may be 'tar balls' which are formed when oil comes in to contact with debris and water, typically the result of oil spills or seepage."

Related Topics

Water Social Media Oil Sydney May Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

12 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

12 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

12 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

12 hours ago
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

12 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

13 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

12 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

12 hours ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

12 hours ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

12 hours ago

More Stories From World