'Mysterious Black Balls' Close Sydney Beaches
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Hundreds of mysterious black tar-like balls have washed up on two popular Sydney beaches, prompting lifeguards to close the strands to swimmers.
"Mysterious, black, ball-shaped debris" began appearing on Coogee Beach on Tuesday afternoon the local mayor said, leaving flummoxed Australian authorities scrambling to find out what they might be, and where they may have come from.
Hundreds of golf-to-cricket-ball-sized spheres could be seen littering the coast, which is usually thronged with Sydneysiders and tourists.
Instead, a few seagulls wandered among the spheres, pecking and examining.
The balls were also spotted at nearby Gordon's Bay, an aquatic reserve popular for snorkelling and fishing, which was also closed.
"At this stage, it is unknown what the material is," Mayor Dylan Parker said in a social media post.
"However, they may be 'tar balls' which are formed when oil comes in to contact with debris and water, typically the result of oil spills or seepage."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
More Stories From World
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results3 minutes ago
-
India's fireworks boom ahead of Hindu festival of lights3 minutes ago
-
The Bishnoi gang: the notorious syndicate Canada says is India's proxy3 minutes ago
-
Vintage Messi nets hat trick as Argentina hit Bolivia for six43 minutes ago
-
Kashmir not India’s integral part – never was, nor will be: Pakistan43 minutes ago
-
Egyptian geese spread wings in France, threatening biodiversity43 minutes ago
-
Spain reach Nations League quarters, Ronaldo's Portugal held by Scotland2 hours ago
-
UN urges 'independent' probe into deadly Israeli strike in Northern Lebanon, killing 222 hours ago
-
The long walk for water in the parched Colombian Amazon2 hours ago
-
Harris mocks Trump after rally turns into bizarre dance-a-thon2 hours ago
-
'Ainadamar' brings death and dance to the Met Opera2 hours ago
-
Canada marine protection plan aims to serve as global model2 hours ago