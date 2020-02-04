UrduPoint.com
Mystery Of Drugged Babies Deepens After German Probe Blunder

Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:14 PM

Mystery of drugged babies deepens after German probe blunder

Fresh questions emerged Tuesday in the case of five babies who were drugged at a German hospital, after police said they made "a mistake" in arresting a nurse for attempted manslaughter

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Fresh questions emerged Tuesday in the case of five babies who were drugged at a German hospital, after police said they made "a mistake" in arresting a nurse for attempted manslaughter.

The five babies, aged between one day and five weeks at the time, all survived the attempt to drug them with morphine on December 20 and are not expected to suffer lasting harm.

The nurse was detained Wednesday after investigators searching her locker at Ulm University Hospital discovered a feeding syringe containing breast milk and traces of what initial testing determined was morphine.

But Ulm prosecutor Christof Lehr told reporters that the first test was now known to be wrong, after further analysis showed the syringe did not contain morphine after all.

