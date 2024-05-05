Open Menu

Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby Thriller

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Mystik Dan wins 150th Kentucky Derby thriller

Louisville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, snatching victory over Sierra Leone at the wire in a scintillating first leg of US flat racing's Triple Crown at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Mystik Dan moved in front in the final straight and held off -- by less than a nose -- the late charges by second-favorite Sierra Leone and Japanese raider Forever Young.

After the fury of the race, McPeek and Hernandez had to wait just as long to see their horse, who went off at 18-1, confirmed as the winner.

"That was the longest two minutes I've ever felt in my life, waiting for them to hang that number up," Hernandez said.

"It was exciting when we hit the wire, but I wasn't sure if we won."

Fierceness, the pre-race favorite trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, challenged around the final turn but faded late.

Related Topics

Young Derby Churchill Sierra Leone Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

11 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

12 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

12 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

12 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

12 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

12 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

12 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

12 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

12 hours ago

More Stories From World