N. Caledonia pro-independence groups reject referendum result

Pro-independence parties in New Caledonia said Monday that they rejected the result of a weekend referendum which they boycotted, resulting in an overwhelming vote in favour of the Pacific territory remaining French

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Pro-independence parties in New Caledonia said Monday that they rejected the result of a weekend referendum which they boycotted, resulting in an overwhelming vote in favour of the Pacific territory remaining French.

A statement from a coalition of pro-independence groups said that they "do not recognise the legitimacy or the validity of this vote which was confiscated from them. This referendum did not respect the spirit or the letter of the Noumea accords."