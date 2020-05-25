UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Carolina Could Lose RNC Unless Allows Full Attendance - Trump

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to move the Republican National Convention from North Carolina unless the authorities allow full attendance and scrap current coronavirus restrictions.

The convention, where Trump is expected to be formally chosen as the Republican candidate for the 2020 presidential election, is scheduled to take place in late August in the city of Charlotte. However, the state's Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has been taking a very cautious approach to lifting the COVID-19 restrictions in his state, which could result in a limited number of people allowed to attend the convention.

Unfortunately, Democrat Governor is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena ... They [the Republicans] must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site," Trump tweeted.

The United States has a total of 1,647,741 cases, with the death toll of 97,811, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The election will take place on November 3.

Related Topics

