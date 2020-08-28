N. Carolina County Says 4 People at Republican Convention Tested Positive for COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Fri 28th August 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Two attendees and two support staff at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Mecklenburg County said in a statement on Friday.

"[Two] attendees, 2 event support people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Republican National Convention," the Mecklenburg County said via Twitter.

The infected individuals have been isolated since testing positive for the novel coronavirus, it added.

The Republican National Convention kicked off in Charlotte on Monday and concluded on Thursday with President Donald Trump accepting the party's nomination for the November 3 presidential election.

