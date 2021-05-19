UrduPoint.com
N. Carolina Deputies Involved In Death Of Andrew Brown To Keep Their Jobs, Be Disciplined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Pasquotank County, North Carolina, sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. will remain employed after the District Attorney announced no charges will be filed against them, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said.

"The three deputies involved will keep their jobs.

They will be disciplined and retrained," Wooten said in a statement on Tuesday.

Brown was shot and killed in April after attempting to flee from deputies who were executing a warrant for his arrest. Brown attempted to use his car as a deadly weapon while trying to evade capture.

Wooten acknowledged the deputies could have done a better job throughout the incident, mentioning in particular that two did not turn on their body cameras and will be disciplined for their omission.

