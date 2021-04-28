UrduPoint.com
N. Carolina Governor Calls For Special Prosecutor To Probe Police Shooting Of Andrew Brown

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor to handle all matters related to the police shooting of Andrew Brown, the Governor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In the interest of justice and confidence in the judicial system, I believe a special prosecutor should handle all matters regarding the shooting in Pasquotank County. This would help assure the community and Mr. Brown's family that a decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias," Governor Cooper said in the statement.

Police shot and killed Brown, a black man from Elizabeth City, while executing a search warrant.

An autopsy revealed that he was shot five times after allegedly trying to drive away from the police.

Law enforcement officials have said that Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest, and as such, considered the execution of the warrant a high-risk, dangerous situation. Brown's legal team, in contrast, has described the shooting as an execution.

The Mayor of Elizabeth City, Bettie Parker, declared a state of emergency on Monday in anticipation of civil unrest following the release of body camera footage of the shooting. The FBI announced on Tuesday that it would be opening a Federal civil rights investigation into the shooting.

