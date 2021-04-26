Elizabeth City, North Carolina, has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of civil unrest due to the soon-to-be-released police body camera footage of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., a black man who was killed by officers during the execution of a search warrant last week, Mayor Bettie Parker said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Elizabeth City, North Carolina, has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of civil unrest due to the soon-to-be-released police body camera footage of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., a black man who was killed by officers during the execution of a search warrant last week, Mayor Bettie Parker said in a statement.

"In order to ensure the safety of our citizens and their property, city officials realize there may potentially be a period of civil unrest within the city following the public release of that footage," Parker said. "In order to absolutely ensure that the city has all state and/or Federal resources necessary to protect our citizens during any such period of civil unrest, we deem it necessary to declare a State of Emergency within the city of Elizabeth City, North Carolina beginning on Monday April 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.

m."

Brown was shot dead by police after allegedly driving away from authorities who were executing a search warrant at his residence.

The police said Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest and they deemed the execution of the warrant to constitute a high-risk, dangerous situation.

The proclamation of state of emergency comes shortly after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the death of George Floyd on second and third degree murder and manslaughter charges. Protests against police brutality in city of Minneapolis turned into riots in 2020 and spread throughout the United States.

By declaring a state of emergency, officials have been given greater resources and authority to protect the lives and property of residents, including the possibility of including state or federal assistance.