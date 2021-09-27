N. Cyprus Received No Response on Proposal to Discuss Gas Activities - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Northern Cyprus is still awaiting a response from the Republic of Cyprus on a proposal to hold a conference on the activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik.

"We have proposed and Turkish President Erdogan also proposed that we hold a meeting or a conference with all interested parties, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Turkey, Greece and maybe few others to organize a conference for the petrol and gas activities in Eastern Mediterranean to discuss all the problems," Tatar said. "We have no response from the Greek Cypriots."

He stressed that the exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean was very important and pointed out that they were collaborating� fully with Turkey.

"If the Greek Cypriots - because they think the whole Republic of Cyprus belongs to them - if they will start drilling again with Exxon mobile and other companies, then we will start exploring with Turkey because it will give us the right to reciprocate," he said.

"If They start drilling we will be drilling and the Turkish government is determined to help Turkish Cypriots."

"So," we are saying untill there is a settlement in Cyprus nobody should be drilling in these economic exclusive zone because it's obvious there is gas, petrol, other valuable resources therefore they should be listen to what we are saying but if they continue not to listen and start drilling we will also be drilling," he added.

Turkey has long been at odds with Cyprus and Greece over a number of issues, including the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have repeatedly voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.