UrduPoint.com

N. Cyprus Received No Response On Proposal To Discuss Gas Activities - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:25 PM

N. Cyprus Received No Response on Proposal to Discuss Gas Activities - President

Northern Cyprus is still awaiting a response from the Republic of Cyprus on a proposal to hold a conference on the activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Northern Cyprus is still awaiting a response from the Republic of Cyprus on a proposal to hold a conference on the activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik.

"We have proposed and Turkish President Erdogan also proposed that we hold a meeting or a conference with all interested parties, Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Turkey, Greece and maybe few others to organize a conference for the petrol and gas activities in Eastern Mediterranean to discuss all the problems," Tatar said. "We have no response from the Greek Cypriots."

He stressed that the exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean was very important and pointed out that they were collaborating� fully with Turkey.

"If the Greek Cypriots - because they think the whole Republic of Cyprus belongs to them - if they will start drilling again with Exxon mobile and other companies, then we will start exploring with Turkey because it will give us the right to reciprocate," he said.

"If They start drilling we will be drilling and the Turkish government is determined to help Turkish Cypriots."

"So," we are saying untill there is a settlement in Cyprus nobody should be drilling in these economic exclusive zone because it's obvious there is gas, petrol, other valuable resources therefore they should be listen to what we are saying but if they continue not to listen and start drilling we will also be drilling," he added.

Turkey has long been at odds with Cyprus and Greece over a number of issues, including the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Athens and Nicosia have repeatedly voiced their strong objection to the presence of Turkish exploration vessels in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones. The scramble for exclusive rights to the area is exacerbated by the presence of considerable gas deposits in the region.

Related Topics

Petrol Mobile Turkey Nicosia Athens Cyprus Greece Tayyip Erdogan Gas All From Government

Recent Stories

Turkish Cypriot President Says No Need for UN Peac ..

Turkish Cypriot President Says No Need for UN Peacekeepers on Island

6 seconds ago
 Zardari has to tell source of money for his New Yo ..

Zardari has to tell source of money for his New York flat: Khurram Sher Zaman

7 seconds ago
 N. Cyprus to Be Ready to Negotiate If Int'l Status ..

N. Cyprus to Be Ready to Negotiate If Int'l Status, Sovereign Equality Accepted- ..

10 seconds ago
 North Cyprus Willing to Cooperate With Cyprus But ..

North Cyprus Willing to Cooperate With Cyprus But Want to Keep Turkish Troops - ..

12 seconds ago
 PM shares throwback picture from City Hyde Park Cl ..

PM shares throwback picture from City Hyde Park Club Gymnasium

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.