UrduPoint.com

N. Cyprus To Be Ready To Negotiate If Int'l Status, Sovereign Equality Accepted- President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:25 PM

N. Cyprus to Be Ready to Negotiate If Int'l Status, Sovereign Equality Accepted- President

Northern Cyprus is prepared to formally negotiate the Cyprus issue when its sovereign equality and equal international status are recognized, and believes that the UN chief should propose that to the United Nations Security Council, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Northern Cyprus is prepared to formally negotiate the Cyprus issue when its sovereign equality and equal international status are recognized, and believes that the UN chief should propose that to the United Nations Security Council, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik.

"All we want is sovereign equality and equal international status. This is not very much. The secretary-general should propose this to the UN Security Council. They should acknowledge, they should reaffirm our sovereignty because we are sovereign," Tatar said. "Therefore, we are claiming our sovereign equality. I am not saying that tomorrow they should recognize my state, that is to come later in time. But now all I am asking is for my sovereign equality and equal international status to be acknowledged. If these are acknowledged, if these are accepted, reaffirmed, then we will sit at the negotiating table formally to discuss a comprehensive settlement for Cyprus problem."

Tatar stressed that they insist that such a settlement should be based on two cooperating independent states living side by side.

"We can cooperate on everything," he said.

Tatar added say that Norther Cyprus and the Republic of Cyprus had been living as two separate states for over half a century and it was now impossible for them to merge.

"It is impossible to reunite. It is impossible for the two peoples to merge because we have been separated the last 60 years," he said.

"We don't know them, they don't know us. We speak Turkish, they speak Greek. We are Muslims, they are Christians. Different culture, everything is different. How can you reunite? It's impossible. The reality on the island is that we have two different states, we should reconcile and the two states should cooperate."

Tatar stressed that the Cyprus problem was both long-standing and complex, as it involved not only Turkish Cypriot people but also the regional stability.

"Because the East Mediterranean is even more important than before because we have the English, we have the Americans, we have the Russians, they're all in a way positioning themselves with the resources in the eastern Mediterranean," he noted.

Cyprus, populated by Greek and Turkish Cypriots, has been a stumbling block for Turkey and Greece for almost half a century. The island was de facto divided in 1974, when Turkey deployed armed forces to Cyprus after an attempt to unify Cyprus with Greece. In 1983, the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was formed, recognized solely by Turkey.

Currently, the negotiations between Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom under the guidance of the United Nations are periodically held to decide whether Cyprus will be a bizonal, bicommunal federation or a two-state island.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Turkey United Kingdom Cyprus Greece Muslim Christian All

Recent Stories

FIA initiates action against fake Covid-19 vaccine ..

FIA initiates action against fake Covid-19 vaccine certificate generators

2 seconds ago
 Turkish Cypriot President Says No Need for UN Peac ..

Turkish Cypriot President Says No Need for UN Peacekeepers on Island

39 seconds ago
 Zardari has to tell source of money for his New Yo ..

Zardari has to tell source of money for his New York flat: Khurram Sher Zaman

40 seconds ago
 N. Cyprus Received No Response on Proposal to Disc ..

N. Cyprus Received No Response on Proposal to Discuss Gas Activities - President

42 seconds ago
 North Cyprus Willing to Cooperate With Cyprus But ..

North Cyprus Willing to Cooperate With Cyprus But Want to Keep Turkish Troops - ..

45 seconds ago
 PM shares throwback picture from City Hyde Park Cl ..

PM shares throwback picture from City Hyde Park Club Gymnasium

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.