UrduPoint.com

N. Cyprus To Convey At UN Talks Its Desire For Sovereign Equality - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 01:10 AM

N. Cyprus to Convey at UN Talks Its Desire for Sovereign Equality - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Northern Cyprus will convey at the upcoming UN trilateral meeting that it seeks sovereign equality with the Cypriot state with which it shares the island, President Ersin Tatar told Sputnik.

"I hope to be able to express my opinion, I hope to express my position," Tatar said. "My position - we want our Sovereign Equality... as you call Greek Cypriots, we don't believe that they're the majority, we are not a minority. We are one of the two peoples."

Tatar noted that the meeting will take place at the UN Headquarters in New York and will be attended by Nicos Anastasiades, president of Cyprus, him and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I'm all for meetings... I want to have meetings. I want to be able to express my feelings, my opinion, the expectation of my people. I'm here to meet people and to discuss, to tell them our point of view," he said.

Anastasiades said on Wednesday that his informal meeting with Tatar and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be held on September 27.

Since 1974, Cyprus has been divided into the internationally-recognized Republic of Cyprus and the separatist Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), when Turkey invaded and occupied over 30% of the island. The UN has attempted brokering reunification talks in April, but the negotiation reached a dead end in June.

In July, the self-proclaimed TRNC, backed by Ankara, unilaterally demilitarized the UN-protected quarter of Varosha, a town in the buffer zone that separates the Greek and Turkish communities on the island. The UN Security Council condemned the move, saying it violates all previous UN resolutions on Cyprus.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Minority Turkey Ankara New York Cyprus April June July September All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.