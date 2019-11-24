UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Ireland Man Charged With Human Trafficking Over Migrant Lorry Deaths In Essex - Police

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

N. Ireland Man Charged With Human Trafficking Over Migrant Lorry Deaths in Essex - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) A young man from Northern Ireland has been charged with human trafficking as part of the investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants who were found frozen in a truck container in southeast England in October, the Essex police said on Sunday.

On Friday, Christopher Kennedy, a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested in connection with the inquiry.

"The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law," the police said.

Kennedy will appear in court on November 25, the statement added.

On October 23, the Essex police found 39 frozen bodies in a truck that arrived in the UK from Belgium. Initially, the victims were believed to be Chinese nationals, but later they were identified as Vietnamese. Several people have been detained in connection with the deaths, including the truck driver, Maurice Robinson, also from Northern Ireland, who was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and human trafficking.

Related Topics

Police China Driver Young Man Ireland United Kingdom Belgium October November Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

EAD, Borouge empower UAE youth to champion sustain ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Aff ..

31 minutes ago

RTA launches Digital Coach for training public tra ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP, BUiD sign MoU to enhance cooperation in hea ..

1 hour ago

Education Affairs Office at Crown Prince Court lau ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.