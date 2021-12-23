UrduPoint.com

N. Ireland To Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas To Curb Surge Of Omicron Strain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:10 PM

N. Ireland to Impose COVID-19 Restrictions After Christmas to Curb Surge of Omicron Strain

Northern Ireland will impose restrictions the day after Christmas to curb spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, which now accounts for over 40% of COVID-19 infections in the country, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Northern Ireland will impose restrictions the day after Christmas to curb spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, which now accounts for over 40% of COVID-19 infections in the country, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill said.

"The Executive has taken decision to protect people and protect the health service over the coming days and weeks," O'Neill said in a video posted on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

The deputy minister told reporters that nightclubs would be closed and indoor dancing would not be allowed from 6 a.m. on December 26. Moreover, all indoor standing events will be prohibited.

In addition, starting December 27, only residents of a maximum of three households will be allowed to gather together. Guests will also be required to be seated with a maximum of six people, or 10 people from a single household at a table.

Citizens are also recommended to work from home and to maintain a two-meter social distance.

The deputy minister said the decision would help keep infection rates down and relieve the pressure put on healthcare workers and emergency services.

The measures may be revised on December 30, O'Neill said. Currently, the Irish authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The United Kingdom has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas. The country has been breaking records for several days in the number of registered infections. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with the Omicron strain has exceeded 74,000. The Ministry of Health has predicted that the number of Omicron infections in the country may exceed a million by the end of December.

On December 8, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country would move to the so-called plan B. The British are now encouraged to work from home whenever possible and required to wear a face covering. In addition, a COVID-19 pass confirming vaccination is now mandatory for visiting crowded places. Daily testing is required for those who may have come into contact with carriers of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Christmas Twitter Ireland United Kingdom May December All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 61862 cusecs water

IRSA releases 61862 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 Pakistan still to remain under IMF's clutches, say ..

Pakistan still to remain under IMF's clutches, say economic managers

8 minutes ago
 UAE, France discuss military cooperation

UAE, France discuss military cooperation

12 minutes ago
 State-of-art cricket academy for youth to set up i ..

State-of-art cricket academy for youth to set up in Islamabad soon: DC

2 minutes ago
 Prime minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Special Te ..

Prime minister Imran Khan to inaugurate Special Technology Zone in Lahore today

2 minutes ago
 Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan Is Grave, Is ..

Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan Is Grave, Issues With Providing Aid Remain ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.