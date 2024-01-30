N. Ireland Unionists To End Boycott Of Devolved Government
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Northern Ireland's main pro-UK party the DUP said Tuesday that it endorses a deal with the UK government allowing it to end a long-running boycott of the province's devolved government.
An internal party vote to back the deal at a closed-door meeting in Lisburn, near Belfast, forms a basis to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly after nearly two years, said Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson.
"The result was clear, the DUP has been decisive, I have been mandated to move forward," Donaldson told reporters around 1:00 am (GMT) following a marathon five-hour meeting and vote.
But ending the DUP's veto on restoring the power-sharing executive at Stormont is conditional on legislation being passed by the UK government and a final agreement on a timetable, he said.
The details of the deal will be published soon, Donaldson said without giving further information.
"I believe that the proposals will bring forward measures that are good for Northern Ireland, and that will restore our place in the United Kingdom and its internal market," he said.
UK Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he was "pleased" that the DUP had accepted that deal, and that London "will stick" to its terms.
"I now believe that all the conditions are in place for the Assembly to return,... and I hope to be able to finalise this deal with the political parties as soon as possible," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
- 'Optimistic' -
If approved, the deal would allow the DUP and the nationalist pro-Irish Sinn Fein to elect a speaker for the Assembly as early as next week.
Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill is expected to become first minister, the first time a republican has held the post after her party overtook the DUP in the last Assembly election in May 2022.
Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Fein, said in a statement she was "optimistic... that we will see the northern institutions back up and running before the February 8 deadline" set by London.
The DUP walked out of the executive in February 2022 in protest against post-Brexit trade arrangements for the province called the "Windsor Framework".
That deal was brokered between the United Kingdom and the European Union to address issues with a previous agreement, the Northern Ireland Protocol.
According to hardline unionists, the amended Windsor Framework rules don't go far enough to protect Northern Ireland's status within the United Kingdom, and keep the region partly under EU law and on a path toward Irish unity.
During protracted talks with London, the DUP sought to overhaul the rules, including lessening the amount of checks on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
The Assembly's mothballing paralysed Northern Ireland's power-sharing institutions and fuelled political uncertainty and industrial unrest in the region, with public service provision crumbling as budgets were put in cold storage.
Earlier this month, 16 public service worker unions coordinated a mass strike over pay, the biggest industrial action seen in the British region for decades.
London has offered the region a £3.3 billion ($4.2 billion) financial package to solve public service pay disputes on condition that Stormont returns.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher51 seconds ago
-
New mayor hopes trees will cool Athens down56 seconds ago
-
Ukraine says downed 15 of 35 Russian drones overnight11 minutes ago
-
Nuggets down Bucks in Rivers opener; Wolves roll Thunder21 minutes ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 202131 minutes ago
-
California police arrest suspects in desert killing of six51 minutes ago
-
Wall Street at records ahead of Fed meeting, tech earnings1 hour ago
-
Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity: statement1 hour ago
-
China's on-spot medical bill settlement policy continues to benefit people2 hours ago
-
China's clean energy boom "an example to the entire world," says IEA analyst2 hours ago
-
Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality development of listed firms2 hours ago
-
China's SOEs log revenue growth in 20232 hours ago