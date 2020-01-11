LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Northern Ireland's devolved legislature is set to reconvene after a three-year suspension, following the decision by the two main rival parties to back a power-sharing draft deal on Friday.

The pact, brokered by London and Dublin, seeks to restore the coalition government of pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party and Irish nationalist Sinn Fein.

"Sinn Fein ... met today and has taken the decision to re-enter the power sharing institutions and to nominate ministers to the power sharing Executive," its leader, Mary Lou McDonald, said.

She called the draft a basis for restoring power-sharing but stressed that differences remained on the impact of Brexit, austerity and some other issues.

Unionist leader Arlene Foster said in a statement on Thursday that the deal was not ideal and was a compromise borne out of long negotiations.

The shared government in the UK country collapsed in January 2017 after a botched renewable energy scheme overseen by Foster, the then-minister for enterprise, caused a major split. London had to restore the direct rule.