N. Irish Power-Sharing Deal Consequence of Poor Election Result, Brexit - Ex-Ambassador

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The surprise breakthrough over a new power-sharing agreement in Northern Ireland may be due to the poor results suffered by both main parties in the UK's December election, with the imminent Brexit likely also having been a contributor to the break in the deadlock, former Irish Ambassador to Canada Ray Bassett told Sputnik.

Bassett, now an active commentator and columnist on Irish affairs, argued it was also likely that both the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the nationalist Sinn Fein were aware that the best means of shaping the post-Brexit political terrain was to take their proper place in a new devolved administration, although concerns remain as to how such an administration would function.

"I think what came into play was the result of the Westminster elections when the two big parties overall did badly. The DUP vote was down and they lost two seats and almost a third, in fact they were almost driven out of Belfast completely. Same with Sinn Fein as overall their vote was down, so the two parties really did not want to face another election ... so there was a lot of pressure to come together," he said.

Bassett also stated that the DUP might have felt some alienation from the UK's ruling Conservative government, following disagreements over the shape of the nation's future customs relationship with the Republic of Ireland. Whereas the DUP had previously clashed with former Prime Minister Theresa May over the now removed "backstop protocol" � itself touted as a means of ensuring the north remained in a common customs framework with the south in order to avoid a post-Brexit hard border � incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson had arguably failed to ease DUP anxieties over his own Brexit plan.

This may have spurred the DUP to take action.

"The DUP were very happy when they had an agreement with the Conservatives but Boris Johnson then threw them under a carriage," he said.

Furthermore, the need to have Northern Irish input in Brexit negotiations may have been the key motive for both the DUP and Sinn Fein to rejuvenate a defunct Northern Irish Assembly, or Stormont, according to Bassett.

Although the political situation may have since moved on following Johnson's decisive victory in December's general election, there remain arguably no guarantees that the current power sharing deal will not be subject to the same political tensions as its predecessor, particularly over questions of Irish reunification � a point still enshrined by the nationalist Sinn Fein � and future clashes over post-Brexit trade, Bassett said.

"It's political expediency and to be honest with you I wouldn't be surprised if it [Stormont] goes into gridlock again," Basset said, adding that none of the fundamental problems have been resolved as such.

The previous power sharing deal between the DUP and Sinn Fein had originally collapsed three years ago following clashes over the former's role in a now defunct green energy scheme. Despite multiple calls for the Stormont to reconvene, ongoing Brexit chaos antagonized Sinn Fein, which adopted a consistently pro-EU position in contrast to the DUP's pro-Brexit euroskepticism creating a deadlock that had seen the Stormont doors closed since January 2017.