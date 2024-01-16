N. Korea Abolishes Agencies Working For Reunification With South
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Kim Jong Un threatened South Korea with war if "even 0.001 mm" of the North's territory is violated, as Pyongyang abolished agencies that oversaw cooperation and reunification, state media said Tuesday.
The North Korean leader also said Pyongyang would not recognise the two countries' de facto maritime border, the Northern Limit Line, and called for constitutional changes allowing the North to "occupy" Seoul in war, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) said.
In Seoul, President Yoon Suk Yeol told his cabinet that should the nuclear-armed North carry out a provocation, South Korea would hit back with a response "multiple times stronger", pointing to his military's "overwhelming response capabilities".
The hawkish rhetoric on both sides of the border follows a sharp deterioration of inter-Korean ties in recent months, with Pyongyang's November spy satellite launch prompting Seoul to partially suspend a 2018 military agreement aimed at defusing tensions.
Pyongyang's decision to jettison the agencies charged with overseeing cooperation and reunification with the South was announced by the North's rubber-stamp parliament, KCNA said, part of a string of recent measures that have escalated tensions, including live-fire artillery drills and missile launches.
In a speech delivered at the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim called for drawing up new legal measures to define South Korea as "the most hostile state", KCNA reported.
"In my opinion, we can specify in our constitution the issue of completely occupying, subjugating and reclaiming the ROK (Republic of Korea) and annex it as a part of the territory of our Republic in case a war breaks out on the Korean peninsula," Kim said.
"If the Republic of Korea violates even 0.001 mm of our territorial land, air and waters, it will be considered a war provocation," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward
PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand MP resigns over shoplifting allegations5 minutes ago
-
France's Macron to finally meet press after cabinet reshuffle15 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results1 hour ago
-
Trump wins Iowa Republican caucuses: US media projections2 hours ago
-
One dead as storm hits French Indian Ocean island7 hours ago
-
Joshua sees Ngannou fight as road to undisputed heavyweight shot8 hours ago
-
Guatemala's Arevalo warns of 'monumental' task to combat graft8 hours ago
-
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash8 hours ago
-
UN calls for ‘faster, safer’ aid access to Gaza, amid famine & disease fears8 hours ago
-
Son fluffs lines but S.Korea, Iraq win openers at Asian Cup8 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results - 1st update8 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations table8 hours ago