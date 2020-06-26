N. Korea Again Skips Annual Anti-US Rally Amid Torpid Nuclear Talks, Coronavirus - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) North Korea has for the third consecutive year refrained from holding the annual anti-US rally marking the 1950-53 Korean War anniversary, media in South Korea reported on Friday.

Mass rallies would normally be held on June 25 to mark the already 70th anniversary of the Korean War onset. In 2018 and 2019, the rallies were skipped in light of landmark nuclear talks between the country's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in Singapore and Hanoi, respectively.

According to the Yonhap news agency, North Korean media, including the official Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency, did not report on any anti-US rallies this year. The article further pointed out that the event was skipped amid stalled US-North Korean nuclear talks and concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, North Korea published a paper by its Foreign Ministry's Institute for Disarmament and Peace, vowing to build up "strength to contain the persistent nuclear threats from the U.S." and saying that these threats became more "aggressive" after the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore, as quoted by Yonhap.

The Korean War between South and North de facto lasted from 1950 to 1953, but de jure never ended in a peace agreement. Instead, the sides signed the Korean Armistice Agreement in July 1953 to establish the Demilitarized Zone that has also served as the border between the Korean peninsula's two nations.

