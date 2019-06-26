UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Blasts Pompeo As Obstruction To Nuclear Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

N. Korea blasts Pompeo as obstruction to nuclear talks

North Korea denounced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an obstruction to nuclear negotiations on Wednesday, days before President Donald Trump visits Seoul while talks with Pyongyang are deadlocked

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :North Korea denounced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an obstruction to nuclear negotiations on Wednesday, days before President Donald Trump visits Seoul while talks with Pyongyang are deadlocked.

The process has been stalled since a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February collapsed, after they failed to agree on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.

The two sides have had minimal contact and Trump is due to fly to Seoul at the weekend for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

But a spokesman for the North's foreign ministry criticised Trump's top diplomat on Wednesday, calling recent comments by Pompeo "a manifestation of the most extreme hostile acts" against Pyongyang.

The top US diplomat told reporters this week the resumption of working-level talks with the North was becoming "a very real possibility", adding: "Some 80-plus percent of the North Korean economy is sanctioned." He immediately corrected himself, saying he had misspoken and the figure applied to the effect of US sanctions on Iran, but the remarks were nonetheless deemed "reckless" by Pyongyang.

"If the US sanctions are affecting 80-plus percent of our economy, as Pompeo mentioned, the question is whether the US target is to raise it up to 100 percent," the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

Hostile comments and actions by US policymakers were hampering top-level efforts to revive the stalled diplomacy, the spokesman added, so that it would be "difficult" to look forward to "the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

On Sunday, KCNA reported that Kim received a personal message "of excellent content" from the US president, just days after Trump said he received a "beautiful letter" from the North Korean leader.

Pompeo visited Pyongyang four times last year as Trump's top envoy to arrange his two summits with the North Korean leader.

But since Hanoi, North Korea has accused Washington of acting in "bad faith" and demanded the removal of top US officials.

Last month the North slammed National Security Advisor John Bolton, calling him a "war maniac" and "war monger".

Pyongyang, however, has refrained from insulting Trump, who has expressed confidence in his relationship with Kim and even claimed they had "fallen in love".

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Washington Nuclear Trump Pyongyang Seoul Hanoi North Korea Kim Jong February Sunday From Top Love Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly is proud of Ahad Raza Mir’s internatio ..

11 minutes ago

Mawra Hocane wishes Fahad Mustafa on birthday

21 minutes ago

US dollar hits record high of Rs160 in interbank

32 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 June 2019

1 hour ago

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.