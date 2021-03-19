N. Korea Cuts Off Ties With Malaysia Over Its Citizen Extradition to US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) North Korea (DPRK) has cut off diplomatic ties with Malaysia over the latter's decision to extradite a North Korean citizen to the United States, the Foreign Ministry said.

The North Korean citizen, who lives in Malaysia, is accused of engaging in illegal trade activities in violation of the UN sanctions against North Korea.

"With regard to the grave situation that has prevailed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK hereby announces total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia which committed super-large hostile act against the DPRK in subservience to the U.S. pressure," the ministry said in a statement as quoted by the KCNA news agency.

The ministry called the United States a "backstage manipulator and the main culprit of this incident" that will also pay a price for that.