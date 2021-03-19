UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Cuts Off Ties With Malaysia Over Its Citizen Extradition To US - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 AM

N. Korea Cuts Off Ties With Malaysia Over Its Citizen Extradition to US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) North Korea (DPRK) has cut off diplomatic ties with Malaysia over the latter's decision to extradite a North Korean citizen to the United States, the Foreign Ministry said.

The North Korean citizen, who lives in Malaysia, is accused of engaging in illegal trade activities in violation of the UN sanctions against North Korea.

"With regard to the grave situation that has prevailed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK hereby announces total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia which committed super-large hostile act against the DPRK in subservience to the U.S. pressure," the ministry said in a statement as quoted by the KCNA news agency.

The ministry called the United States a "backstage manipulator and the main culprit of this incident" that will also pay a price for that.

Related Topics

United Nations Price United States North Korea Malaysia

Recent Stories

Etisalat approves 49% ownership of non-UAE nationa ..

5 hours ago

AED745.27 bn in fund transfers between UAE banks i ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan, Kuwait agree on roadmap for bilateral fu ..

5 hours ago

UK's Post-Brexit Foreign Policy Amounts to Continu ..

4 hours ago

US warns entities involved in Nord Stream 2 to 'im ..

4 hours ago

Dr Anwar Siddique's funeral prayer offered at Fais ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.