N. Korea Developed Almost Entire Set of Ballistic, Cruise Missiles - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) North Korea has developed almost an entire set of ballistic and cruise missiles, but Pyongyang is not planning to attack the United States, Japan or South Korea, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"One should admit that the North Korean military-industrial complex has achieved impressive results in the last ten years. It has developed an almost complete set of ballistic and cruise missiles and conducted dozens of test launches," the ambassador said.

He said that Pyongyang's development of new ballistic missiles and its successive tests were a direct result of Washington's hostile policy toward North Korea, adding that the North Korean leadership would have no reason to develop and implement large-scale nuclear missile programs if there were no "aggression, increasing military, political and economic pressure, attempts to interfere in domestic affairs, and direct threats to eliminate the socio-political system there.

"

"North Koreans, of course, are not planning to attack the US, Japan or South Korea, neither invade these countries nor change their political order," he said, noting that Pyongyang simply wants to be left alone but would not let be offended.

In mid-April, North Korea test-fired a new Hwansong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched toward the Sea of Japan, having flown about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The drill marked the ninth launch of ballistic missiles in 2023 and the 12th launch along with cruise missiles.

In 2022, North Korea test-fired 37 ballistic missiles.