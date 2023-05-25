UrduPoint.com

N. Korea Developed Almost Entire Set Of Ballistic, Cruise Missiles - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 04:40 AM

N. Korea Developed Almost Entire Set of Ballistic, Cruise Missiles - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) North Korea has developed almost an entire set of ballistic and cruise missiles, but Pyongyang is not planning to attack the United States, Japan or South Korea, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"One should admit that the North Korean military-industrial complex has achieved impressive results in the last ten years. It has developed an almost complete set of ballistic and cruise missiles and conducted dozens of test launches," the ambassador said.

He said that Pyongyang's development of new ballistic missiles and its successive tests were a direct result of Washington's hostile policy toward North Korea, adding that the North Korean leadership would have no reason to develop and implement large-scale nuclear missile programs if there were no "aggression, increasing military, political and economic pressure, attempts to interfere in domestic affairs, and direct threats to eliminate the socio-political system there.

"

"North Koreans, of course, are not planning to attack the US, Japan or South Korea, neither invade these countries nor change their political order," he said, noting that Pyongyang simply wants to be left alone but would not let be offended.

In mid-April, North Korea test-fired a new Hwansong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched toward the Sea of Japan, having flown about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone. The drill marked the ninth launch of ballistic missiles in 2023 and the 12th launch along with cruise missiles.

In 2022, North Korea test-fired 37 ballistic missiles.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

5 hours ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

5 hours ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

5 hours ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

5 hours ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

5 hours ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.