N. Korea Did Not Request Moscow's Help In Handling Coronavirus - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:50 PM

N. Korea Did Not Request Moscow's Help in Handling Coronavirus - Russian Foreign Ministry

North Korea has not requested Russia's help in dealing with coronavirus outbreak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) North Korea has not requested Russia's help in dealing with coronavirus outbreak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

"North Korea has not requested any assistance in tackling the coronavirus threat yet, but should there be such a request we will be ready to consider it, of course," Morgulov told reporters on the sidelines of the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, when asked if Moscow was ready to provide such assistance to Pyongyang.

On Friday, the US State Department said it was concerned over the outbreak threat North Korea was facing and ready to assist Pyongyang.

