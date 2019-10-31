N. Korea Fired 2 Missiles to Range of Around 217-248 Miles - Japanese Defense Minister

North Korea has fired two missiles to a range of around 350-400 kilometers (217-248 miles), with the height of the flight reaching 100 kilometers, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono told reporters on Thursday

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier in the day that these were most likely short-range ballistic missiles, condemning the launches.

According to the South Korean military, two launches were conducted toward the Sea of Japan from the Phyongannamdo province.