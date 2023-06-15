UrduPoint.com

N. Korea Fired 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea Of Japan - S. Korean Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

N. Korea Fired 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea of Japan - S. Korean Military

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from the Sunan region, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.

Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles from 7:25 p.m. to approximately 7:37 p.m. (from 10:25 to 10:37 GMT) from the Sunan region towards the Sea of Japan, according to the military.

The range, altitude and speed of the rocket have not yet been reported.

Earlier in the day, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korean military, that Pyongyang launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan.

The NHK broadcaster later reported, citing sources in government circles, that the missile allegedly launched by North Korea had fallen inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

This prompted Japan to convene a meeting of the National Security Council, the Kyodo news agency said, citing a government source.

