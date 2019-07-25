UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Fired 'new Type Of Missile' Not Seen Before: Seoul

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:24 AM

N. Korea fired 'new type of missile' not seen before: Seoul

One of the two missiles North Korea fired into the sea on Thursday flew 690 kilometres and was a "new type" that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff had not seen before, an official in Seoul said

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :One of the two missiles North Korea fired into the sea on Thursday flew 690 kilometres and was a "new type" that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff had not seen before, an official in Seoul said.

Earlier in the day, the JCS said the two missiles were launched just after dawn from Wonsan on the North's east coast and flew more than 430 kilometres (270 miles) before falling into the sea.

But it released a separate statement later, saying the second weapon fired by the North flew 690 kilometres and was understood to be a "new type of missile", citing an analysis by South Korean and US intelligence authorities.

It was the North's first missile test since an impromptu meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month that produced an agreement to resume a working-level denuclearisation dialogue.

Analysts said the latest tests signalled Pyongyang's anger over planned US-South Korea joint military exercises scheduled for next month.

Pyongyang earlier launched short-range missiles in May, which Trump dismissed at the time as "very standard stuff" that would have no impact on his relationship with Kim.

The two leaders went on to hold an unscheduled meeting June 30 in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, where they agreed to pick up a nuclear dialogue that stalled after the collapse of a formal summit in Hanoi in February.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the working-level disarmament talks would probably start in mid-July, but last week Pyongyang said they had been jeopardised by the scheduled joint military drills.

Related Topics

Nuclear Trump Wonsan Pyongyang Seoul Hanoi South Korea North Korea Kim Jong February May June From Agreement Weapon Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close higher supported by tech rallie ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan's swimming team participates in the 18th ..

15 minutes ago

SpaceX Postpones Launch of Dragon Cargo Spacecraft ..

15 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle Cannabis foiled in Kohat

15 minutes ago

US Visit: Bushra Bibi behind PM Imran’s clothing ..

18 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE-China ties will last for generati ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.