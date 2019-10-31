UrduPoint.com
N. Korea Fires 2 Projectiles From Phyongannamdo Province - S. Korean Defense Ministry

Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:06 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles toward the Sea of Japan from the Phyongannamdo province (South Pyongan province), the South Koran Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry has previously suggested that Pyongyang has fired one projectile.

The South Korean military follows the situation amid possible new launches.

