N. Korea Fires 'several' Cruise Missiles: Seoul Military
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the waters off its west coast on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a string of weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang this year.
South Korea's military "detected several unknown cruise missiles launched into the West Sea of North Korea around 07:00 (2200 GMT)", Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
South Korean and US intelligence agencies "are conducting a detailed analysis," the JCS said.
"Our military is cooperating closely with the U.
S. while strengthening surveillance and vigilance, and is closely monitoring North Korea's activities," it added.
Cruise missiles tend to be jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude than more sophisticated ballistic missiles, making them harder to detect and intercept.
Recent months have seen a sharp deterioration in ties between the two Koreas, with both sides jettisoning key tension-reducing agreements, ramping up frontier security, and conducting live-fire drills along the border.
Recent Stories
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO
More Stories From World
-
Shark mauls woman in rare Sydney Harbour attack1 minute ago
-
Ivory Coast stun AFCON holders Senegal, Cape Verde into quarter-finals1 minute ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains21 minutes ago
-
‘Simply not enough food’ to go around in war-ravaged Gaza, warns UN21 minutes ago
-
Mali, Burkina Faso send ECOWAS 'formal notice' of withdrawal from bloc7 hours ago
-
‘Simply not enough food’ to go around in war-ravaged Gaza, warns UN7 hours ago
-
A month to go, Senegal election still anyone's game8 hours ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper killed in line of duty in Sudan: UN8 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup results8 hours ago
-
Qatar end Palestine run, Jordan stun Iraq with Asian Cup late show9 hours ago
-
Protesting farmers block major roads into Paris9 hours ago
-
South Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma9 hours ago