Open Menu

N. Korea Fires 'several' Cruise Missiles: Seoul Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 08:40 AM

N. Korea fires 'several' cruise missiles: Seoul military

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the waters off its west coast on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a string of weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang this year.

South Korea's military "detected several unknown cruise missiles launched into the West Sea of North Korea around 07:00 (2200 GMT)", Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

South Korean and US intelligence agencies "are conducting a detailed analysis," the JCS said.

"Our military is cooperating closely with the U.

S. while strengthening surveillance and vigilance, and is closely monitoring North Korea's activities," it added.

Cruise missiles tend to be jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude than more sophisticated ballistic missiles, making them harder to detect and intercept.

Recent months have seen a sharp deterioration in ties between the two Koreas, with both sides jettisoning key tension-reducing agreements, ramping up frontier security, and conducting live-fire drills along the border.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

9 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

9 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

9 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

9 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

9 hours ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

9 hours ago
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

9 hours ago
 PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Aw ..

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

9 hours ago
 Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into As ..

Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters

9 hours ago
 Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg ..

Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish

9 hours ago
 Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiato ..

Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite

9 hours ago
 Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

9 hours ago

More Stories From World