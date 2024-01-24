N. Korea Fires Several Cruise Missiles Towards Yellow Sea: Seoul Military
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) North Korea fired several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a series of tension-raising moves by the nuclear-armed state.
Pyongyang has accelerated weapons testing in the new year, including tests of what it called an "underwater nuclear weapon system" and a solid-fuelled hypersonic ballistic missile.
"Our military detected several cruise missiles launched by North Korea towards the Yellow Sea at around 7:00 am today," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
"The detailed specifications are being closely analysed by South Korean and US intelligence authorities," it added.
Unlike their ballistic counterparts, the testing of cruise missiles is not banned under current UN sanctions against Pyongyang.
Cruise missiles tend to be jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude than more sophisticated ballistic missiles, making them harder to detect and intercept.
The latest launch comes as South Korea is conducting a 10-day special forces infiltration drill off its east coast, "in light of serious security situations" with the North, that runs until Thursday, according to the South's navy.
"We will achieve our mission to infiltrate deep into the enemy's territory and neutralize them completely under any circumstances," the drill's commander said in a statement.
- 'Principal' enemy -
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared the South his country's "principal enemy", jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach and threatened war over "even 0.001 mm" of territorial infringement.
Hours after the missiles were fired by Pyongyang Wednesday, Seoul's defence minister said North Korea would face the end of its regime if it ever waged war.
"If the Kim Jong Un regime makes the worst choice to start a war, you must become the invisible force that protects South Korea and... eliminate the enemy's leadership in the shortest possible time and end their regime," Shin Won-sik said.
Shin made the remarks during his visit to an air force base operating the South's advanced stealth fighter jets.
Recent months have seen a sharp deterioration in ties between the two Koreas, with both sides jettisoning key tension-reducing agreements, ramping up frontier security, and conducting live-fire drills along the border.
The North Korean leader Kim also said Pyongyang would not recognise the two countries' de facto maritime border, the Northern Limit Line, and called for constitutional changes allowing the North to "occupy" Seoul in war, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) said.
