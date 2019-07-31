UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles: South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:02 PM

N. Korea fires two ballistic missiles: South

Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Seoul said, days after a similar launch that the nuclear-armed North described as a warning to the South over planned joint military drills with the United States

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, Seoul said, days after a similar launch that the nuclear-armed North described as a warning to the South over planned joint military drills with the United States.

The two devices were fired from the Wonsan area on the east coast at dawn and flew around 250 kilometres (155 miles) into the sea, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"We stress a series of missile launches do not help ease tensions in the Korean Peninsula and urge the North to refrain from such acts," they said in a statement, while the presidential Blue House expressed "strong concern".

The North is banned from ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions but it was the second such firing in less than a week, despite a meeting between leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump last month.

Pyongyang and Washington are engaged in a long-running diplomatic process over the North's nuclear and missile programmes that has seen three high-profile encounters between their leaders in the space of a year.

They agreed to resume talks during their impromptu June encounter in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the peninsula, but that working-level dialogue has yet to begin.

Pyongyang has warned the negotiations could be derailed by Washington and Seoul's refusal to scrap the annual manoeuvres between their forces.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Washington Nuclear Trump Wonsan Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States Kim Jong June From

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz’s sister writes the most heartwarming ..

57 seconds ago

Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 2019 – Amum19

7 minutes ago

Democracy: 3 in 5 Pakistanis claim that democracy ..

7 minutes ago

Officer martyred in Rawalpindi plane crash makes f ..

10 minutes ago

Increased CFVs indicate Indian failure in IOJ&K: D ..

2 seconds ago

China pledges steady efforts to push capital accou ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.