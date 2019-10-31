N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward Sea of Japan - S. Korean Defense Ministry

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:26 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Japanese border guards have previously warned sea vessels about a possible new launch by North Korea.
"Our Armed Forces maintains combat readiness in case of additional launches and follows the development of the situation," the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement.