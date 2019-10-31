UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward Sea Of Japan - S. Korean Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:26 PM

N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward Sea of Japan - S. Korean Defense Ministry

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Japanese border guards have previously warned sea vessels about a possible new launch by North Korea.

"Our Armed Forces maintains combat readiness in case of additional launches and follows the development of the situation," the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Japan North Korea Border

Recent Stories

Horrible scene of burning Tezgham train

8 minutes ago

Bank of Japan holds rates but hints at future cuts ..

7 minutes ago

Hit by scandal, boxing trials new judging system f ..

4 minutes ago

Nintendo first-half net profit down, but Switch bo ..

4 minutes ago

Nigeria allows 2 aid groups to resume work in vola ..

4 minutes ago

Tehran Ready to Develop Constructive Cooperation W ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.