N. Korea Has Plenty of 'Surprises' at Hand Capable of Upsetting US - Russian Ambassador

PYONGYANG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) North Korea has plenty of "surprises" at hand capable of upsetting the United States and other nations, apart from missile launches, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Sputnik.

The diplomat also voiced the belief that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would keep his promise to abstain from testing nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles until the end of the year.

"You know, we're studying all the public addresses by the North Korean leader very attentively. Our analysts have concluded that Kim Jong Un always stands by his word firmly. He has promised not to test nuclear weapons and intercontinental missiles until the end of the year, which means it certainly will not happen," Matsegora said.

"Meanwhile, Pyongyang has plenty of other surprises at hand that can put Americans, and not only them, out of humor," Matsegora added, noting that he would not like to "speculate" on these possible surprises.

His comment came amid new launches by North Korea. The South Korean Defense Ministry believes that Pyongyang has fired two projectiles toward the Sea of Japan from the Phyongannamdo province. The Japanese Defense Ministry does not rule out that these could be ballistic missiles.