N. Korea Hits Back At Rubio 'rogue State' Remarks
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 10:57 PM
North Korea on Monday criticised Marco Rubio for calling the country a "rogue state", dismissing a comment made by the top US diplomat during a recent interview as "nonsense"
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) North Korea on Monday criticised Marco Rubio for calling the country a "rogue state", dismissing a comment made by the top US diplomat during a recent interview as "nonsense".
In Pyongyang's first public denunciation of the new Trump administration, a foreign ministry spokesman said that the nuclear-armed country would "never tolerate any provocation of the US".
North Korea "will take tough counteraction", against any US actions, according to a statement carried on state news service KCNA.
The comments come after US President Donald Trump said he would "reach out" to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after previously meeting with him during his first term.
In a recent radio interview, Rubio mentioned North Korea and Iran as "rogue states" that "you have to deal with" when making foreign policy decisions.
The foreign ministry spokesman dismissed Rubio's "nonsense" remarks, which "thoughtlessly tarnish the image of a sovereign state as a grave political provocation".
Rubio's comments were "nothing new" and "it would be more surprising if he had said (a) good word about the DPRK", he added, using the official acronym for the North.
Issued from such a high level -- the foreign ministry -- Pyongyang's statement carries "significant weight" according to analyst Hong Min.
"The statement interestingly is a mixed signal," said Hong, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.
"While it outwardly criticises the US, the statement subtly outlines North Korea's expectations. Essentially, it's providing a guide for how North Korea hopes the Trump administration will approach diplomacy moving forward," he told AFP.
Largely cut off from the world diplomatically and economically, and under a bevy of sanctions, North Korea's nuclear weapons programme has been a major thorn in the side of the United States for years.
Trump, who had a rare series of meetings with Kim during his first term, said in January that he would reach out to the North Korean leader again, calling Kim a "smart guy".
A summit between the two in Hanoi collapsed in 2019 over talks on sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.
Last week, despite Trump's diplomatic overtures, North Korea said its nuclear programme would continue "indefinitely".
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive
Polio teams security beefed up
Over 90% of Gaza schools destroyed: UN expert
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA
Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand
More Stories From World
-
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament8 minutes ago
-
N. Korea hits back at Rubio 'rogue state' remarks5 minutes ago
-
Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in1 hour ago
-
US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-month contraction1 hour ago
-
S.Africa says 'will not let up' support for DR Congo1 hour ago
-
Mexico president, Trump say US agrees to pause tariffs1 hour ago
-
Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santorini tremors1 hour ago
-
Canada's Ontario bans US firms from govt contracts, dumps Starlink deal1 hour ago
-
Chinese New Year celebrations in Pakistan bring cultures together1 hour ago
-
High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting on ECO Reforms held in Tehran1 hour ago
-
Next round for strategy game lineage in 'Civilization VII'3 hours ago