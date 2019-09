(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Pyongyang hopes that North Korea and the United States will hold working-level talks in the near future, North Korea 's deputy ambassador to the United Nations Kim In Ryong told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are just hoping that some... working-level talks between the United States and the DPRK [North Korea] will take place soon," Kim said.