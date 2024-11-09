N. Korea Jams GPS Signals, Affecting Ships, Aircraft In South
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) North Korea staged GPS jamming attacks on Friday and Saturday, Seoul's military said, an operation that was affecting several ships and dozens of civilian aircraft in South Korea.
The alleged jamming comes a week after the North test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel ICBM missile, its first such launch since being accused of sending soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine.
The South fired its own ballistic missile into the sea on Friday in a show of force aimed at showing its "strong resolve" to respond to "any North Korean provocations".
"North Korea conducted GPS jamming provocations in Haeju and Kaesong yesterday and today (November 8-9)," Seoul's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement, adding several vessels and dozens of civilian aircraft were experiencing "some operational disruptions" as a result.
The military warned South Korean ships and aircraft operating in the Yellow Sea to beware of such attacks.
"We strongly urge North Korea to immediately cease its GPS provocations and warn that it will be held responsible for any subsequent issues arising from this," they said in the statement.
