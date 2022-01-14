N. Korea Missile Launch Does Not Pose Threat to US Personnel - Indo-Pacific Command

UrduPoint.com

North Korea's ballistic missile launch earlier on Friday does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or to the allies on the Korean peninsula, US Indo-Pacific Command said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) North Korea's ballistic missile launch earlier on Friday does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or to the allies on the Korean peninsula, US Indo-Pacific Command said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said on Friday that North Korea had fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the province of North Pyongan.

"We are aware of the ballistic missile launch and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of the DPRK's (North Korea's) illicit weapons program," the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a press release.

The Indo-Pacific Command emphasized that the United States' commitment to the defense of the South Korea and Japan remains ironclad, the release said.

Friday's launch is the third missile test North Korea conducted over the past two weeks. Earlier in the week, North Korea test-launched what it said was a hypersonic missile that flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. North Korea also conducted another missile test on January 5.

