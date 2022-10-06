N. Korea Missile Launches Consequence of US Military Activities - Russian Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russia believes that North Korea's missile test launches are a consequence of the United States' military activities in the region, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said.

"It is obvious that the missile launches by Pyongyang is a consequence of a short sighted confrontational military activity surrounding this country conducted by the United States, which hurts their own partners in the region, and also hurts the situation in Northeast Asia as a whole," Evstigneeva said during a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea on Wednesday.

Evstigneeva added that the situation on the Korean peninsula cannot be taken separately from what is going on in the world.

The Western member states on the UN Security Council requested the meeting on North Korea that was held on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years.