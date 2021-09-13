N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Reminder Diplomacy Only Way to Denuclearize Peninsula - UN

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday said the latest North Korean test of a long-range cruise missile reminds the world that diplomatic engagement is the only way to denuclearize the Peninsula

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday said the latest North Korean test of a long-range cruise missile reminds the world that diplomatic engagement is the only way to denuclearize the Peninsula.

"It is yet another reminder that diplomatic engagement is the only way to reach sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization," Dujarric said in a press briefing when asked to provide UN's reaction to the test.

In the early hours of Monday, the Korean Central news Agency reported that North Korea had successfully tested a new type of a long-range cruise missile over the weekend. The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting their targets.

Japanese NHK broadcaster said, citing military sources, that with such a range, the new type of missile appears capable of reaching Tokyo.