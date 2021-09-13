UrduPoint.com

N. Korea Missile Test Serves As Reminder Diplomacy Only Way To Denuclearize Peninsula - UN

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:08 PM

N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Reminder Diplomacy Only Way to Denuclearize Peninsula - UN

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday said the latest North Korean test of a long-range cruise missile reminds the world that diplomatic engagement is the only way to denuclearize the Peninsula

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday said the latest North Korean test of a long-range cruise missile reminds the world that diplomatic engagement is the only way to denuclearize the Peninsula.

"It is yet another reminder that diplomatic engagement is the only way to reach sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization," Dujarric said in a press briefing when asked to provide UN's reaction to the test.

In the early hours of Monday, the Korean Central news Agency reported that North Korea had successfully tested a new type of a long-range cruise missile over the weekend. The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting their targets.

Japanese NHK broadcaster said, citing military sources, that with such a range, the new type of missile appears capable of reaching Tokyo.

Related Topics

World United Nations Tokyo North Korea

Recent Stories

Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work un ..

Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work under domestic workers bill

1 minute ago
 Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fa ..

Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fastest Mobile Network&#039; for ..

10 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF signs MoU with ADGM Ac ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF signs MoU with ADGM Academy

10 minutes ago
 Russia Values San Marino's Independent Foreign Pol ..

Russia Values San Marino's Independent Foreign Policy Regarding Sanctions - Lavr ..

1 minute ago
 Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

55 minutes ago
 Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at s ..

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at sea

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.