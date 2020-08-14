UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Premier Replacement Not Significant, But May Be Good Sign For Seoul - Ex-Diplomat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

N. Korea Premier Replacement Not Significant, But May Be Good Sign for Seoul - Ex-Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The appointment of a new North Korean premier will hardly lead to any significant changes to the nation's policies that are fully decided by its Korean Workers' Party and its leader, but may be a positive sign for Pyongyang's ties with Seoul given the new premier's past work experience in this area, James Edward Hoare, former senior UK diplomat in Pyongyang and research associate at London's school of Oriental and African Studies, told Sputnik.

Earlier today, the state-run KCNA news agency reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appointed Kim Tok Hun a new premier of the North Korean cabinet instead of Kim Jae Ryong, who had been relieved from his post.

"I doubt whether this is a very significant change.

The new premier has been a vice-premier since 2014 so is closely associated with current economic and political policies. They often change premiers with no discernible effect on policy. That said, one positive sign about the new one is that he is closely associated with past north-south contacts, which might be a signal to the south," Hoare, who served as charge d'affaires in Pyongyang after the UK and North Korea reestablished diplomatic ties, said.

"But the premier is not somebody who makes policy - he and the cabinet carry out what is decided by the party and the leader," he added.

Kim Tok Hun, born in 1961, has been serving as vice-premier since 2014. Prior to that, he was the delegate for the intra-Korean cooperation.

Related Topics

London Hun Pyongyang Seoul Lead United Kingdom North Korea Kim Jong May Post From Cabinet

Recent Stories

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

13 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

43 minutes ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

43 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

53 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

58 minutes ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.