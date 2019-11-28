N. Korea Presumably Fired Projectiles With Super-Large Rocket Launcher - S.Korean Military

North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan using what appears to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range projectiles into the Sea of Japan using what appears to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"We captured two short-range projectiles fired by North Korea at 4:59 pm today [07:59 GMT] from the Yeonpo area of South Hamgyong Province into the Sea of Japan with what is presumed to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher," the JCS was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The military added that the projectiles flew 380 kilometers (236 miles) reaching a maximum altitude of 97 kilometers (60 miles).