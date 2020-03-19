UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Korea Prohibits Using Public Transport Without Masks Over COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:03 PM

N. Korea Prohibits Using Public Transport Without Masks Over COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

North Koreans are now banned from using public transportation without wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing guidelines from the North Korean ruling communist party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) North Koreans are now banned from using public transportation without wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing guidelines from the North Korean ruling communist party.

The latest guidelines on using public transport in North Korea demand that citizens wear masks and sanitize hands before boarding buses, taxis and trains.

One is also required to have their temperature checked before using public transport for long-distance trips, with the authorities having the right to prevent from boarding those showing relevant symptoms, the news outlet said.

North Korean buses and trains are now required to set up areas for quarantining anyone showing coronavirus symptoms.

So far, Pyongyang has maintained that there are no COVID-19 cases within the country's borders.

Related Topics

Pyongyang South Korea North Korea From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stocks mixed at open after ECB stimulus

2 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

President Alvi urges people to forget their differ ..

30 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Infected Woman Dies in Moscow - Region ..

4 minutes ago

German police in nationwide raids on far-right gro ..

4 minutes ago

Italy's High COVID-19 Mortality Rate Linked to Agi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.