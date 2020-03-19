N. Korea Prohibits Using Public Transport Without Masks Over COVID-19 Concerns - Reports

North Koreans are now banned from using public transportation without wearing face masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing guidelines from the North Korean ruling communist party

The latest guidelines on using public transport in North Korea demand that citizens wear masks and sanitize hands before boarding buses, taxis and trains.

One is also required to have their temperature checked before using public transport for long-distance trips, with the authorities having the right to prevent from boarding those showing relevant symptoms, the news outlet said.

North Korean buses and trains are now required to set up areas for quarantining anyone showing coronavirus symptoms.

So far, Pyongyang has maintained that there are no COVID-19 cases within the country's borders.