N. Korea Projected to Face Increased Food Shortage of Up to 1.3Mln Tonnes in 2021 - Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) North Korea may suffer a food shortage increase in 2021, with a projected deficit of 1.3 million tonnes, South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said on Thursday.

Speaking at a plenary session of the parliament's diplomacy and unification committee, the minister cited last year's floods and typhoons as the probable cause of the alleged food shortage increase.

"If we add the 200,000 to 300,000 tons (from the typhoon damage) to the approximately 1 million ton annual shortage, we can estimate the North's food shortage," Lee said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Last year, North Korea faced severe flooding caused by a series of typhoons from July to September, thought to have devastated the country's farming areas, exacerbating its food crisis.